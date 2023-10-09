Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Varney and Co

Stuart Varney: Biden helped create the new 'axis of oppression'

Russia, China, North Korea and Iran must be confronted and rolled back, Varney argues

close
Varney & Co. host Stuart Varney argues Russia, China, North Korea, and Iran must pay the consequences for their aggression on the global stage.  video

Stuart Varney: Biden helped create the new axis of oppression

Varney & Co. host Stuart Varney argues Russia, China, North Korea, and Iran must pay the consequences for their aggression on the global stage. 

During his "My Take," Monday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discussed the implications of Hamas' unprecedented attacks on Israel, arguing Russia, China, North Korea, and Iran must be confronted, and pay the consequences for their aggression. 

STUART VARNEY: At this moment, 100,000 Israeli troops, complete with military equipment, are assembling on the border with Gaza.

It looks like preparation for an invasion. It will be brutal.

MIDDLE EAST CONFLICT RAISES RISKS TO GLOBAL ECONOMIC OUTLOOK

Israel's defense minister has imposed a total siege. 

Israel Hamas War

Israelis protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahus government to overhaul the judicial system in Tel Aviv, Israel, Tuesday, July 18, 2023.  (AP Newsroom)

He says, "There will be no electricity, no food, no fuel. Everything is closed. We are fighting human animals and we act accordingly." 

The Palestinians murdered hundreds of Israelis. Soldiers reportedly beheaded, women and children butchered.

This is the new world order that Biden helped create.

close
Republican strategist Ford O’Connell predicts what will happen with the $6 billion Iran gained in U.S. prisoner exchange on The Evening Edit. video

Strict oversight of Iranian funds from $6 billion deal is a joke: Ford O’Connell

Republican strategist Ford O’Connell predicts what will happen with the $6 billion Iran gained in U.S. prisoner exchange on The Evening Edit.

Russia, China, North Korea and Iran. 

Dictatorships bound together to break the old world order Western powers have worked towards for decades.

It is imperative that this axis of oppression and brutality be confronted and rolled back. 

That means Putin must lose in Ukraine; take note, House Republicans.

ISRAEL MARKETS SLIDES IN FALLOUT OF HAMAS ATTACKS

It means China must suffer consequences for its aggression.

It means Iran's proxy forces, Hamas and Hezbollah, must be beaten.

And it means America has to increase its defense budget, whether the left likes it or not.

This is a pivotal moment. 

close
Rep. Mike Waltz, R-Fla., discusses whether Biden is still the leader of the free world on Varney & Co. video

Chinas Xi Jinping is attempting to realign the world order: Rep. Mike Waltz

Rep. Mike Waltz, R-Fla., discusses whether Biden is still the leader of the free world on Varney & Co.

Any win for Putin, Xi Jinping, or the Mullahs will lead to more aggression. 

That's the way it is with dictators, and above all, they want power. They can't sit back and rest easy.

If there is a ground invasion of Gaza, as looks very likely, it will be brutal. 

WHAT IS HAMAS? AN OVERVIEW OF THE ISLAMIC GROUP THAT ATTACKED ISRAEL

There will be calls for a ceasefire and the need to save lives.

Is President Biden strong enough to go for an all-out win? 

That's the question for him, and for the GOP presidential candidates.

FOR MORE FOX BUSINESS CLICK HERE