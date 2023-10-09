Stuart Varney: Biden helped create the new 'axis of oppression'

During his "My Take," Monday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discussed the implications of Hamas' unprecedented attacks on Israel, arguing Russia, China, North Korea, and Iran must be confronted, and pay the consequences for their aggression.

STUART VARNEY: At this moment, 100,000 Israeli troops, complete with military equipment, are assembling on the border with Gaza.

It looks like preparation for an invasion. It will be brutal.

Israel's defense minister has imposed a total siege.

He says, "There will be no electricity, no food, no fuel. Everything is closed. We are fighting human animals and we act accordingly."

The Palestinians murdered hundreds of Israelis. Soldiers reportedly beheaded, women and children butchered.

This is the new world order that Biden helped create.

Russia, China, North Korea and Iran.

Dictatorships bound together to break the old world order Western powers have worked towards for decades.

It is imperative that this axis of oppression and brutality be confronted and rolled back.

That means Putin must lose in Ukraine; take note, House Republicans.

It means China must suffer consequences for its aggression.

It means Iran's proxy forces, Hamas and Hezbollah, must be beaten.

And it means America has to increase its defense budget, whether the left likes it or not.

This is a pivotal moment.

Any win for Putin, Xi Jinping, or the Mullahs will lead to more aggression.

That's the way it is with dictators, and above all, they want power. They can't sit back and rest easy.

If there is a ground invasion of Gaza, as looks very likely, it will be brutal.

There will be calls for a ceasefire and the need to save lives.

Is President Biden strong enough to go for an all-out win?

That's the question for him, and for the GOP presidential candidates.

