Stuart Varney: Biden is giving away the country to get your vote

During his "My Take," Tuesday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney reacted to Biden's pledge to make community college tuition-free, warning the president's plan is part of a "political strategy" to win votes for the 2024 election.

STUART VARNEY: Joe Biden is the giveaway president. He's giving away your money.

He's giving away our country. He hopes that, in return, he gets your vote.

The latest is community college. He wants to give that away, too.

JOE BIDEN: "I also want to make, and I've been pushing this, and if I'm re-elected, I'm going to push it hard. We're going to get it done next time. I want to make community college tuition-free, so you won't need loans at all. You cut in half the costs of going to college. If we do this, the economic gains will far outweigh the cost, and that's not hyperbole. That's the truth."

So community college is reduced to remedial high school, and you pay for it.

Biden will give it away if he gets a second term. Same with student loans.

He wants to have taxpayers take over all or part of the debt for 40 million people. He gives, you pay.

I could extend the point. Biden is giving our country away.

If there's no penalty for sneaking in by the million, there is no value to citizenship.

Legal immigrants play by the rules, they go through the process. They see the value.

Biden gives it away, along with housing, education, food, phones and health care.

What really worries me is that, as a political strategy, it might work.

In some quarters, "something for nothing" is attractive.

Votes can be bought and Biden runs the master class in vote buying.

