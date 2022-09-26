Stuart Varney: Biden administration's economic policy is 'upside down'

During his "My Take" Monday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discusses the Biden administration's poor economic policy and handling of issues plaguing the U.S., arguing the administration "has it all wrong" on key issues.

STUART VARNEY: The stock market is way down. The economy is slowing. Inflation stays high. Not good.

What's the administration doing? Raising taxes and increasing spending.

They have economic policy upside down.

The cost of energy remains high. Heating your home and paying your utility bills this winter will be a challenge.

What is the administration doing? Nothing.

They won't OK pipelines.

They're unwilling to drill for our own oil. They're trying to force us into expensive electric cars and can't admit that the U.N.'s green targets cannot and will not be reached!

We all have to keep paying for their green dreams.

Two million migrants arrive at the border.

They have over-run border towns. The governors of Texas and Florida are bussing some of them to "sanctuary cities" like New York and D.C.

What's the administration doing? Nothing to stop the flood. Just nasty comments questioning the morality of Governors DeSantis and Abbott.

Not a word about fentanyl.

Our military is challenged in Europe, Ukraine and China/Taiwan.

What's the administration doing about it? Giving the Pentagon more money, yes, but it’s a budget cut because of inflation.

Climate gets everything. The military gets a vax mandate and less real money!

On all these issues, the administration has it all wrong.

And the president calls his opponents names: "semi-fascists."

Hillary says we are "deplorables", Nazis. There's nothing unifying about extreme name calling!

The more they mess up the country, the more they divide, and the worse off we all are.