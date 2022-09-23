Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Energy

Democrats ‘demonizing’ valuable energy sources proves they don't care about the climate: Douglas Holtz-Eakin

Former Congressional Budget Office director 'baffled' by the Biden administration's energy agenda

close
AAF President Douglas Holtz-Eakin criticizes the Biden administration for their prioritization of climate change as the U.S. economy continues to decline on ‘Cavuto: Coast to Coast.’ video

Dems prove they don’t care about climate change by ‘demonizing’ valuable energy sources: Douglas Holtz-Eakin

AAF President Douglas Holtz-Eakin criticizes the Biden administration for their prioritization of climate change as the U.S. economy continues to decline on ‘Cavuto: Coast to Coast.’

During an interview on "Cavuto: Coast to Coast" Friday, former Congressional Budget Office director and AAF President Douglas Holtz-Eakin slammed the Biden administration's approach to climate change, arguing their policies do not align with the nation's "broader social goals."

DOUGLAS HOLTZ-EAKIN: I have been baffled by this administration's approach to climate change. If you care about climate, you care about what comes out, you don't demonize what fuels go in. And their strategy is built on taking valuable energy sources off the table. That's not a particularly rational strategy. All of the deep research on the economics of climate change show that natural gas and other fossil fuels would be in the mix for decades to come, even as you'd made the transition to cleaner fuels and controlled the emissions from the economy. 

President Biden

WASHINGTON, DC August 16, 2022: US President Joe Biden after signing into law H.R. 5376, the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. (Photo by Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post via Getty Images) ((Photo by Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post via Getty Images) / Getty Images)

So that's the research. This strategy is not based on anything approaching the research reality. It's a very risky bet on solar and wind. And it doesn't make sense from the perspective of the broader social goals that we have sustained rises in standard of living, sustained ability to get people to work and the clean environment. You can do all those at the same time. But this strategy doesn't allow it. 

LAVER CUP 2022: CLIMATE CHANGE PROTESTER STORMS THE COURT, LIGHTS ARM ON FIRE

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE: 

close
AAF President Douglas Holtz-Eakin provides expert analysis of the U.S. economy as the stock markets continue to stagger through soaring inflation on ‘Cavuto: Coast to Coast.’   video

Markets are ‘catching up’ to the grim reality of taming inflation: Douglas Holtz-Eakin

AAF President Douglas Holtz-Eakin provides expert analysis of the U.S. economy as the stock markets continue to stagger through soaring inflation on ‘Cavuto: Coast to Coast.’  