Democrats ‘demonizing’ valuable energy sources proves they don't care about the climate: Douglas Holtz-Eakin

During an interview on "Cavuto: Coast to Coast" Friday, former Congressional Budget Office director and AAF President Douglas Holtz-Eakin slammed the Biden administration's approach to climate change, arguing their policies do not align with the nation's "broader social goals."

DOUGLAS HOLTZ-EAKIN: I have been baffled by this administration's approach to climate change. If you care about climate, you care about what comes out, you don't demonize what fuels go in. And their strategy is built on taking valuable energy sources off the table. That's not a particularly rational strategy. All of the deep research on the economics of climate change show that natural gas and other fossil fuels would be in the mix for decades to come, even as you'd made the transition to cleaner fuels and controlled the emissions from the economy.

So that's the research. This strategy is not based on anything approaching the research reality. It's a very risky bet on solar and wind. And it doesn't make sense from the perspective of the broader social goals that we have sustained rises in standard of living, sustained ability to get people to work and the clean environment. You can do all those at the same time. But this strategy doesn't allow it.

