Stuart Varney: Biden administration is in a tailspin

During his latest "My Take" Monday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discussed President Biden's lackluster job performance and handling of multiple issues in the U.S., arguing the administration "is in a tailspin."

STUART VARNEY: The last few days have exposed all that’s wrong with the Biden administration.

On Friday: border policy. Investigators found that agents had not "whipped" migrants, but they will be punished anyway.

Biden had promised they would "pay" for their "horrible treatment" of migrants. And they will, guilty or not.

Under Biden, at the open border, you're punished for doing your job.

On abortion, another incomprehensible statement from Vice President Harris.

Kamala Harris: I do believe that we should have rightly believed. But we certainly believe that certain issues are just settled. Certain issues are just settled. Clearly, we're not. No, that's right. And that's why I do believe that we are living, sadly, in real unsettled times.

What on earth does that mean?

Then, Justice Kavanaugh was run out of a restaurant as he was eating dinner with his family.

Clear intimidation over abortion. The president says "keep on protesting."

On Saturday, The New York Times hit the third rail of Democrat politics: the president's age and infirmity.

"He often shuffles when he walks, and aides worry he will trip on a wire. He stumbles over words at public events and they hold their breath to see if he makes it to the end without a gaffe."

He was supposed to go straight to Saudi Arabia after his European trip last week, but his aides knew he couldn't handle it. So they've given him another weekend at the beach to recover.

But there's no recovery from the embarrassment of begging the Saudis to supply more oil.

The president wrote an op-ed in The Washington Post claiming he had to go over there to fix the mess left by his "predecessor."

He doesn't like to say Trump's name, perhaps because it may remind us of how things used to be!

The administration is in a tailspin.

And that’s not good, because even if the president does not run in 2024, there's still another two years to go for the Biden-Harris team.