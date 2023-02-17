Stuart Varney: Biden administration 'dropped the ball' on Ohio train derailment

During his latest "My Take," "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discusses the Biden administration's handling of the Ohio train derailment, arguing they "dropped the ball" as criticism grows over Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigeig's absence.

STUART VARNEY: It’s really about performance: how well the federal government responds to crises.

An activist government, like the one we have now, should be on the ball quickly.



Sadly, this administration, with the Ohio train wreck, has again dropped the ball.

The Federal Emergency Management agency, FEMA, just hours ago, rejected Ohio’s request for emergency aid.

The head of the Environmental Protection Agency, David Regan, waited two weeks to visit the site. He insisted that testing had not revealed any serious contamination.

But Republican Senator JD Vance took a video showing chemicals bubbling up in local streams! And local people continue to complain about headaches and rashes.

So where is the Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg?

Like border czar Kamala Harris, who won't go to the border, so Pete Buttigieg won't go to Ohio!

Instead, he tweets about a rule change for train brakes under the Trump administration. He blames Trump!

The criticism of the secretary has been intense: so much so that Karine Jean-Pierre, had to insist that the president had "absolute confidence" in Mayor Pete!

Let’s not forget that "Mayor Pete" is in charge of $660 billion worth of green spending.

That is two-thirds of a trillion dollars: his performance in Ohio, his two-month paternity leave during the supply chain crisis, and the airport shutdowns suggest he's not up to the job.

You want to be all government all the time, you'd better perform, and get the job done. Or resign!