Stuart Varney: Biden is protecting Hamas and punishing Israel

During his "My Take," Thursday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney reacted to Biden vowing to withhold weapons from Israel if Netanyahu moves forward with his invasion of Rafah, a Hamas stronghold in Gaza, arguing the move is an astounding reversal of decades-long policy.

STUART VARNEY: The president has bowed to the wishes of Hamas.

He has suspended arms sales to Israel. This is an astonishing reversal of decades-long policy.

BIDEN VOWS TO WITHHOLD WEAPONS FROM ISRAEL IF NETANYAHU GOES FORWARD WITH RAFAH INVASION

America has placed a weapons embargo on our closest ally in a time of war.

The Israelis are about to finish off the terror group that brutally attacked them on October 7th.

Biden is telling them don't do it. In effect, Biden is saving Hamas. It wasn't always like this.

Right after the October 7th atrocity, Biden said America would make sure the Israelis "have what they need to protect their people now and always."

ISRAEL URGES PALESTINIANS TO EVACUATE RAFAH AHEAD OF GROUND OPERATION IN HAMAS STRONGHOLD

Then came the Arab and Muslim votes in Michigan and Minnesota, the pro-Hamas takeover of college campuses, and the split over antisemitism in the Democratic Party.

In the interests of getting re-elected, Biden has switched sides.

The administration made a big deal out of the ban on 2,000 pound bombs. Yes, they are destructive.

What they don't want you to know is that a whole range of weaponry has been embargoed.

Smaller, 500 pound bombs. JDAMs, which convert unguided bombs into smart precision bombs.

Politico reports that small diameter bombs have been banned.

BIDEN WARNS NETANYAHU AGAINST RAFAH INVASION AS ISRAEL PREPARES FOR ACTION

The Wall Street Journal says Biden is withholding tank shells and artillery rounds.

Add it all up, and Biden is protecting Hamas and punishing Israel while it faces war on several fronts.

Add this to the already long list of Biden failures. Energy, Afghanistan, Iran, inflation, the border.

Now our president has walked away from our ally, Israel. Hamas must be very happy.

FOR MORE FOX BUSINESS CLICK HERE