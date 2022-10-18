Stuart Varney on 2022 midterms: I don't see how Democrats can turn this around

"Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discussed the main political drivers for voters and the impact they could have on the Democrats for the midterms, arguing that he doesn't see how the Democrats will be able to "turn it around" during his "My Take," Tuesday.

STUART VARNEY: You had to dig into The New York Times midterm poll to find a golden nugget.

Here it is: In September, independent women voters favored Democrats by 14 points.

By mid-October that same group favored Republicans by 18 points. That’s a 32-point swing in a key voting group. Stunning.

What happened? When the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, abortion appeared to be a winning issue for Democrats.

But within weeks, it had faded.

Look at this. The Times poll showed voters made the economy 26 percent and inflation 18 percent, the top issues. Abortion, just 5 percent.

Despite the president's best efforts to play down economic issues, voters are not buying it.

Poll after poll shows the Republicans gaining support as the ‘Inflation Reduction Act’ fails.

There's another issue: crime. In one very big race, it’s playing a crucial role. This is another Republican-winning issue.

In New York, Republican Lee Zeldin is closing in on Democrat Governor Kathy Hochul. Nine murders on the subway this year, and a shooting right outside Zeldin’s home.

That’s turning the tide.

Imagine, deep blue New York going red!

I don't see how the Democrats can turn this around.

Their answer to inflation is "wait 'til next year when our expensive subsidies come through."

Not good enough. Inflation hurts now.

It’s too late on the economy: there is universal agreement that recession is either here now or coming soon.

Crime? Democrats just can't walk away from "Defund the Police," and no-cash bail.

We vote three weeks from today...