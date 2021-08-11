Scalise: Infrastructure reconciliation bill will ‘kill middle-class jobs’

House Minority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise slammed Democrats' $3.5 trillion infrastructure package on FOX Business' "Mornings with Maria" Wednesday, arguing that tax hikes within the bill will impact every family in America and "kill middle-class jobs."

REP. STEVE SCALISE: The big problem here, Maria, that they're going to have is that it is directly linked to that tax and spend bill, the $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation bill that is now moving as well. Nancy Pelosi has made it clear the two bills are linked together. Reconciliation, in her mind, has to pass before she even brings up the infrastructure bill.

So the two are one and the same, which means over $5 trillion of new spending with taxes to go with it. That would kill middle-class jobs.

Joe Biden can talk all he wants about people making less than $400,000 a year. Does anybody in America think that a bill written by Bernie Sanders is going to leave your pocketbook alone?

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW