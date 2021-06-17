Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Politics

Other states should join Florida in sending law enforcement to border: State attorney general

‘I implore other states to follow the lead of Florida, send help,’ Ashley Moody said

close
Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody says she hopes other states will ‘step up’ and ‘send help.’ video

Other states should join Florida in sending aid to border: State AG

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody says she hopes other states will ‘step up’ and ‘send help.’

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody discussed Gov. Ron DeSantis sending state law enforcement to help with the border crisis on FOX Business’ "Mornings with Maria," Thursday, and said she is hopeful other states will follow suit. 

FLORIDA GOV. DESANTIS SENDING LAW ENFORCEMENT PERSONNEL TO AID TEXAS, ARIZONA WITH BORDER CRISIS

ASHLEY MOODY: You have a Biden administration that's taken a wrecking ball to any sort of control or infrastructure at that border and then thrown up their hands and abdicated any responsibility to dealing with the aftermath, like quite simply arresting some of the criminal folks coming into the country and deporting them as required by federal law. 

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

You have governors in these border states sending out a call for emergency help. And I am so proud of Governor DeSantis. Florida is the first state to step up and say, look, we are sending folks to help control this chaos that is created solely due to the actions or inaction of the Biden administration. And we're doing it not only to help protect America, we're doing it to [stem the] tide of violence and drugs into our state of Florida.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

What else can be done? I implore other states to follow the lead of Florida, send help. 

WATCH THE ENTIRE INTERVIEW BELOW:  

close
Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody on Gov. Ron DeSantis sending state law enforcement to help aid in addressing the immigration crisis at the southern border. video

Florida sending law enforcement to help secure US-Mexico border

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody on Gov. Ron DeSantis sending state law enforcement to help aid in addressing the immigration crisis at the southern border.