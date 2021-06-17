Other states should join Florida in sending law enforcement to border: State attorney general

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody discussed Gov. Ron DeSantis sending state law enforcement to help with the border crisis on FOX Business’ "Mornings with Maria," Thursday, and said she is hopeful other states will follow suit.

ASHLEY MOODY: You have a Biden administration that's taken a wrecking ball to any sort of control or infrastructure at that border and then thrown up their hands and abdicated any responsibility to dealing with the aftermath, like quite simply arresting some of the criminal folks coming into the country and deporting them as required by federal law.

You have governors in these border states sending out a call for emergency help. And I am so proud of Governor DeSantis. Florida is the first state to step up and say, look, we are sending folks to help control this chaos that is created solely due to the actions or inaction of the Biden administration. And we're doing it not only to help protect America, we're doing it to [stem the] tide of violence and drugs into our state of Florida.

What else can be done? I implore other states to follow the lead of Florida, send help.

