Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Minimum Wage

Florida approves $15 minimum wage, these are the other states that have too

The federal minimum wage remains at $7.25

close
Watch Fox Business Network streaming live on the web.video

Fox Business Go

Watch Fox Business Network streaming live on the web.

Florida on Tuesday became the latest state to commit to raising its minimum wage to $15 per hour, one of several states that has done so throughout recent years.

Continue Reading Below

Voters in Florida approved a measure that will raise the starting rate for workers in the Sunshine State to $15 per hour by 2026.

The measure, known as Amendment 2, will raise the minimum rate to $10 per hour on Sept. 30, 2021. In the years that follow, there will be annual $1 increases until $15 per hour is reached.

Afterward, the minimum wage, which is currently set at $8.56, will be tied to inflation.

It has been estimated that the measure will lift pay for about 2.5 million workers in the state.

The federal minimum wage remains at $7.25.

BILLIONAIRE KEN GRIFFIN SPENDS $20M TO CAMPAIGN AGAINST ILLINOIS TAX HIKES

Here’s a look at the other states that have promised to pay workers a minimum rate of $15 per hour:

California

The gradual minimum wage increase in California has been effective since January 2017, at which time it was $10.50 per hour for businesses with more than 25 employees.

The rate rose $.50 in 2018 and will increase by $1 every year thereafter, until reaching $15 in 2022, or 2023 for smaller businesses.

Connecticut

In May 2019, Connecticut’s governor signed an order that would raise the minimum wage, which was $10.10, to $15 per hour by June 2023 through a series of yearly hikes.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Illinois

Illinois aims to hit $15 per hour by 2025.

The minimum wage increased in July to $10 per hour, from $9.25.

The next increase occurs in 2021, to $11, followed by annual $1 increases.

Maryland

The minimum wage in Maryland rose to $11 per hour in January, from $8.75 in July 2016.

Employees in the state will be paid $15 per hour in 2025.

Massachusetts

Minimum wages in Massachusetts are scheduled to hit $15 per hour in 2023.

The current minimum wage, as of January 2020, is $12.75 per hour.

New Jersey

New Jersey will raise its minimum wage to $12 per hour in January, part of its state-implemented plan to reach $15 by 2024.

New York

Different regions of New York have different timetables as to when they are required to reach the $15 per hour minimum pay rate.

For example, many New York City employers are already required to pay $15 per hour.

However, businesses on Long Island are scheduled to hit that rate in 2021.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS