Florida approves $15 minimum wage, these are the other states that have too

Florida on Tuesday became the latest state to commit to raising its minimum wage to $15 per hour, one of several states that has done so throughout recent years.

Voters in Florida approved a measure that will raise the starting rate for workers in the Sunshine State to $15 per hour by 2026.

The measure, known as Amendment 2, will raise the minimum rate to $10 per hour on Sept. 30, 2021. In the years that follow, there will be annual $1 increases until $15 per hour is reached.

Afterward, the minimum wage, which is currently set at $8.56, will be tied to inflation.

It has been estimated that the measure will lift pay for about 2.5 million workers in the state.

The federal minimum wage remains at $7.25.

Here’s a look at the other states that have promised to pay workers a minimum rate of $15 per hour:

California

The gradual minimum wage increase in California has been effective since January 2017, at which time it was $10.50 per hour for businesses with more than 25 employees.

The rate rose $.50 in 2018 and will increase by $1 every year thereafter, until reaching $15 in 2022, or 2023 for smaller businesses.

Connecticut

In May 2019, Connecticut’s governor signed an order that would raise the minimum wage, which was $10.10, to $15 per hour by June 2023 through a series of yearly hikes.

Illinois

Illinois aims to hit $15 per hour by 2025.

The minimum wage increased in July to $10 per hour, from $9.25.

The next increase occurs in 2021, to $11, followed by annual $1 increases.

Maryland

The minimum wage in Maryland rose to $11 per hour in January, from $8.75 in July 2016.

Employees in the state will be paid $15 per hour in 2025.

Massachusetts

Minimum wages in Massachusetts are scheduled to hit $15 per hour in 2023.

The current minimum wage, as of January 2020, is $12.75 per hour.

New Jersey

New Jersey will raise its minimum wage to $12 per hour in January, part of its state-implemented plan to reach $15 by 2024.

New York

Different regions of New York have different timetables as to when they are required to reach the $15 per hour minimum pay rate.

For example, many New York City employers are already required to pay $15 per hour.

However, businesses on Long Island are scheduled to hit that rate in 2021.

