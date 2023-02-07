Expand / Collapse search
Indiana

STAR WARS: Ninja throwing stars could soon become legal in this state

Senate Bill 77 passed in Indiana

Star-throwing is on its way to becoming legal in the state of Indiana, after the state Senate passed a bill to legalize recreational use of the uncommon practice.

State Sen. Linda Rogers introduced Senate Bill 77 for the "recreational use of throwing stars."

While throwing-stars remain illegal, the bill would allow "a person who is at least 12 years of age to possess a throwing star for recreational purposes on certain business premises if particular requirements are met. Makes the violation of certain throwing star provisions a Class C misdemeanor."

Throwing star

The use of throwing stars is legal in some states. (Tim De Waele/Corbis / Getty Images)

Rogers, a Republican member of the state Senate, noted that the bill "came from a constituent who owns a putt-putt golf course called Ninja Golf," according to a Fox 59 report.

Throwing-stars are legal in some states across the U.S, and are used for enjoyment and business purposes, alongside axe-throwing. 

There remain several safety concerns over the use of throwing-stars, as the weapon is lined with blades and could be considered dangerous for public use.

Throwing Star

The bill passed in the Indiana House. (Tim De Waele/Corbis / Getty Images)

The bill be voted on in the Indiana House for further consideration.

The bill passed on a 48-1 vote.