Spending negotiations a battle between left and far-left: Sen. Lankford

Oklahoma Sen. James Lankford argued current spending negotiations are highlighting divisions in the Democrat Party on FOX Business’ "Mornings with Maria."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

SEN. JAMES LANKFORD: This is a battle between the left and the far-left trying to determine how they're going to actually manage these two bills. They had planned to do it on the 27 of September, in fact, announced a month ago they were going to have the vote on the 27 of September. They obviously didn't have the votes.

They're now saying they could do it as early as today or they could delay it again. This is individuals that are over there on the left that are saying they want to do the infrastructure bill and the very, very far-left -- they're saying they want all of a three and a half trillion dollar bill, saying they won't support the infrastructure bill unless they also get this brand new entitlement package.

And just to give you a sense of the new entitlements, the far-left is wanting to do: the budget of every single state in America -- every state in America -- is $2 trillion. They're wanting to do a $3.5 trillion new entitlement package on top of the existing entitlements that are there. We know what that will do to the economy. We know what that will do to inflation. We know what that will do to work and finding more people to be able to work. We know what that will do to all that. But the far, far-left continues to be able to push. They want a more socialist nation. They want to have all these brand-new entitlements.

REPUBLICANS SAY BIDEN'S $3.5T SPENDING BILL WILL SPUR CULTURAL DECLINE AND SAP THE WORK ETHIC

WATCH THE ENTIRE SEGMENT BELOW:



