Politics

Southern border has become the 'Wild Wild West' and Biden, Democrats are to blame: Rep. Gonzales

Texas Republican argues the southern border has collapsed into 'complete lawlessness'

During an interview on "Varney & Co." Friday, Texas Republican Rep. Tony Gonzales discussed America's dismantled southern border, arguing President Biden and House Democrats are to blame for the "complete chaos."

REP. TONY GONZALES: The commissioner is the one that started this. You know, the federal government was flying people all over the country and now the states and the municipalities are bussing people all over the country. I'm getting word that migrants are showing up going, "I want to go to Chicago. I want to go to New York. I want to go to D.C." It's complete lawlessness. It's literally the Wild, Wild West Along the border. 

Border crossings

FILE PHOTO: Asylum-seeking migrants from Haiti cross the Rio Bravo river to turn themselves in to U.S Border Patrol agents. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez/File Photo (REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez / Reuters Photos)

I was in Zavala County yesterday. It's about 40 miles from Uvalde, about 40 miles from the border, and I was sitting with Sheriff Salinas and he's telling me story after story where the laws aren't being enforced. People will get apprehended and they get released just to come back and do a second smuggling load. It's complete chaos along the border and this is solely due to the House Democrats and Joe Biden. 

