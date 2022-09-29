Expand / Collapse search
Politics

Hispanics want immigration reform, not this far-left agenda: Rep. Mayra Flores

Hispanic community does not support the Biden admin's 'humanitarian crisis' at the border, Texas Republican argues

Rep. Mayra Flores, R-Texas, discusses the border crisis and the lack of action being done by Democrats to combat the number of migrants illegally entering the U.S. on 'Varney & Co.'

Hispanics want immigration reform, not this far-left agenda: Rep. Mayra Flores

Rep. Mayra Flores, R-Texas, discusses the border crisis and the lack of action being done by Democrats to combat the number of migrants illegally entering the U.S. on ‘Varney & Co.’ 

During an interview on "Varney & Co." Thursday, Rep. Mayra Flores, R-Texas, slammed the Biden administration for their "dangerous" border strategy, arguing that the current immigration policies are "outdated" and promote migrant abuse.

REP. MAYRA FLORES: Well, it's not working because we don't support this humanitarian crisis, which is also a national security crisis. We don't support people coming in through this dangerous journey and going through the abuse that they go through. Why would we support that? We want illegal immigration. 

Migrants crossing river

A smuggler guides a group of immigrants across the Rio Grande to cross the border from Mexico on August 14, 2021 in Roma, Texas. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images) (John Moore/Getty Images / Getty Images)

We are asking for an immigration reform and a process, a legal process that encourages people to come here to the United States legally. It is outdated. It's time that we fix the legal process so we can have more people coming in here to the United States, but legally, not illegally. The Hispanic community is all about faith, family, and hard work, and we do not support the far-left agenda.

MIAMI MAYOR CALLS FOR BIPARTISANSHIP ON IMMIGRATION SOLUTIONS: WE NEED LEGAL IMMIGRANTS

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

Rep. Mayra Flores, R-Texas, details her recent bill that plans to take away funding from the IRS to pay for addressing gun violence in schools and discusses the border crisis on ‘Varney & Co.’ video

Rep. Mayra Flores on school gun violence: America needs to start investing ‘billions’ in our children’s safety

Rep. Mayra Flores, R-Texas, details her recent bill that plans to take away funding from the IRS to pay for addressing gun violence in schools and discusses the border crisis on ‘Varney & Co.’