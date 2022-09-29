Hispanics want immigration reform, not this far-left agenda: Rep. Mayra Flores

During an interview on "Varney & Co." Thursday, Rep. Mayra Flores, R-Texas, slammed the Biden administration for their "dangerous" border strategy, arguing that the current immigration policies are "outdated" and promote migrant abuse.

REP. MAYRA FLORES: Well, it's not working because we don't support this humanitarian crisis, which is also a national security crisis. We don't support people coming in through this dangerous journey and going through the abuse that they go through. Why would we support that? We want illegal immigration.

We are asking for an immigration reform and a process, a legal process that encourages people to come here to the United States legally. It is outdated. It's time that we fix the legal process so we can have more people coming in here to the United States, but legally, not illegally. The Hispanic community is all about faith, family, and hard work, and we do not support the far-left agenda.

