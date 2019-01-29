Socialists are coming out of the woodwork, selling investors a scam

Socialism is not funny. Socialism is not to be applauded. Socialists are selling you a scam. Socialists are selling you a con. Socialists are selling you a lie. The scam, the con, the lie is that everything is rigged, everything is being stolen from you, that all wealth is being re-distributed to the rich and the average Joe can’t get ahead because of all this.

Continue Reading Below

Fact: The biggest redistribution of wealth is not to the wealthy but from the wealthy to big government. Just look at the collapse of Venezuela as an example.

Most of the wealthy earn their money. It’s called education, innovation, risk taking and hard work. There is also a little bit of failure sprinkled in amid long days and nights. These efforts create jobs, boost hiring and create wealth for working Americans.

Socialists know nothing of this because socialism has never created $1 of wealth or a job. These socialists have been living off the largesse of the taxpayer since the day socialism was born.

Fact: What socialists are great at is whining, complaining and pissing all over those who have created all the wealth and jobs.

Leading Wealth & Job Creators:

Advertisement

It’s the person who came up with the restaurant concept named Chipotle and started with one and turned it into over 1800 restaurants.

It's Arthur Blank and Bernie Marcus who were fired from their jobs, only to go on to start Home Depot, along with Ken Langone, leading to almost 2,300 stores doing $100 billion of sales, creating billions of wealth and 400,000 employees. The home improvement chain is the world’s largest of its kind.

It is Mark Zuckerberg who had an idea to get dates in college which started Facebook. Love him or hate him over privacy concerns, his idea has created billions of wealth and thousands of jobs.

It’s Michael Dell who started selling computers in his dorm room at University of Texas and went onto become one of the world’s youngest CEOs, creating jobs and amassing a net worth of about $25 billion.

It’s Charles Schwab who foresaw that the cost of trading and investing for Mom & Pop investors could be lowered. His “Talk to Chuck” slogan changed the investing landscape for Main Street.

It's Sam Walton who started with one store, today Walmart is the largest employer in the United States with about 2.3 million employees and $500 billion of sales. His retailing know-how single-handedly has helped bring down the rate of inflation, over the years, with their lower prices.

It’s Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates who now has given tens of billions to philanthropy and counting.

This list of great success can go on and on and on.

None of these people had anything re-distributed to them. They earned every dime. People like Sanders, Ocasio-Cortez, Warren and the rest do not want you to know any of this.

What About Wall Street?

According to the Socialists, it is the land of evil, land of devils, land of crooks who are out to just rip you off. Well…when Bernie Sanders was born, the Dow was at 127. Yes…127. Wall Street and the markets have created trillions of wealth and millions of jobs. Wall Street has turned secretaries into millionaires…millionaires into billionaires and so on. Wall Street and the markets have spawned companies like Microsoft, Amgen, Facebook and all the amazing innovations that have improved our lives through modern technology, new medicines and great inventions.

With Sanders, Ocasio, Warren and the rest wanting to confiscate more and more of this country's wealth, let us remind you of some important facts on this nightmare called socialism:

Have you noticed it is now "Democratic Socialism?" Yup, the marketing wasn't working with just "Socialism" so throw in the word "democratic" to make it sound better. There is nothing Democratic about Socialism.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

There are blatant examples in plain sight. We have seen the utter destruction of a once great country called Venezuela because of all the money and business being sucked away by the few. We quote Bernie from 7 years ago: " The American dream is more apt to be realized in South America, in places such as Ecuador, Venezuela and Argentina” he said.

When socialism overtakes capitalism, you get Venezuela of 5 years ago. When capitalism is all gone, you get the Venezuela of today.

These people really do not believe you have earned your money and they really do believe wealth is evil.

The Millennials who believe do not know it yet, but it is their generation who will be affected the most negatively.