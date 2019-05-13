Socialism is a fantasy: Dean Cain

Actor Dean Cain, best known for playing the role of Clark Kent i.e. Superman, doesn’t understand why true capitalists are questioning capitalism. He believes that socialism wipes out the risks versus rewards in life.

“It blows my mind that we could even be having this conversation,” he said during an interview on FOX Business’ “Mornings with Maria” on Monday. “But the only reason we even have this conversation is because capitalism has done so well. People are like Oh of course there's so much to go around there's all this wonderful stuff for everybody -- It's shocking to me.”

In Cain’s opinion, people who are talking about socialism right now don’t understand it.

“They think it's like… free health care, free housing, a job, car, free college, free everything and I get to stay on mom and dad's health insurance until I'm 26— yay,” he said. “That's not what it is -- not by any stretch of the imagination. Ask anybody out there who’s talking about socialism. Ask them what do you want to do for a living. And if they give you an answer tell them no you're going to be this instead because that's what socialism is.”

In the book “Can American Capitalism Survive?,” Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Steven Pearlstein wrote that faith in the free-market system is fading. However, Cain said that his 18-year-old son is entrepreneurial and a “true capitalist” who wants to be rewarded for his hard work.

“Capitalism breeds hard work -- you get what you earn,” said Cain. “Socialism you get what you demand and how much can I take? How much can they fleece the system?”