Small businesses will get 'hammered by audits' as IRS looks to add 87K agents, Sen. Marshall warns

Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kans., joined "Cavuto: Coast to Coast" Wednesday to warn of an eerie fate for small businesses as the IRS looks to add 87,000 new agents, arguing business owners are going to get "hammered" by the audits.

SEN. ROGER MARSHALL: If we're going to hire 87,000 more federal employees, they need to go to the border. We need Border Patrol officers, not more IRS agents. I'm very concerned with this labor shortage that we have taking 87,000 people out of the private workforce, and putting them into nonproductive government situation as well.

HOW THE IRS WILL USE $80B TO GO AFTER TAX CHEATS

Look, I ran a small business. I signed a paycheck every other week for some 25 years for up to 300 people. Those small businesses are going to get hammered by these audits. It's going to cost a small business $10 to $25,000 to defend the audit. And really, it's just money down the drain that doesn't really go to grow the economy at all. They're going to come after small business owners as well as those moderate-income folks. We're going to bear the brunt of this once again.