Small Business Administration nominee Kelly Loeffler says small biz is in her DNA

Former U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler of Georgia, President Donald Trump’s pick for Small Business Administration (SBA) administrator, plans to go before the Senate’s Small Business and Entrepreneurship Committee on Wednesday, when she plans to speak about Trump’s vision for the country, as well as what qualifies her for the job.

In a copy of her written remarks obtained by FOX Business, Loeffler speaks about her roots growing up as the fourth generation on her family’s farm in Illinois, adding that "small business" is in her "DNA."

"My wonderful parents, Don and Lynda, didn’t have degrees, but they had faith and grit," she wrote. "They worked relentlessly to sustain our farm and small trucking company – risking everything to provide for us while navigating volatile commodity markets and complex regulations and facing countless day-to-day challenges.

"It’s where my Midwestern work ethic was ingrained, working in our soybean fields and waiting tables at local restaurants – preparing me for a lifetime of starting and growing businesses," she continued. "I became the first in my family to graduate college and later earned my MBA."

FIRST ON FOX: TRUMP SMALL BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION PICK LOEFFLER TO MEET WITH GOP SENATORS

After college, Loeffler helped grow a startup into a Fortune 500 company, and for 10 years, she co-owned the Atlanta Dream of the WNBA. She also wrote that she launched a financial technology company, Bakkt, as the founding CEO and first employee.

"I recall managing budgets in Excel spreadsheets, hiring my first team member, and working with regulators as much as I recall ringing the bell when two of those companies went public," Loeffler wrote.

Later in her statement, Loeffler talks about how she plans to leverage her decades of business experience to champion America’s entrepreneurs.

FIRST ON FOX:TRUMP CABINET NOMINEE LOEFFLER PLEDGES TO DONATE SALARY TO CHARITY IF CONFIRMED

"We’ll cut red tape and modernize the agency while restoring the accountability and transparency that taxpayers deserve," she wrote. "I will crack down on fraud, with a zero-tolerance policy, while shifting SBA’s focus from Washington D.C. back to Main Streets across America. And if confirmed, I’ll collaborate across government and the private sector to deliver efficiency and results. Importantly – we will responsibly and urgently meet the challenge of disaster relief. I am committed to serving all who are impacted, from North Carolina to California to Hawaii.

"Each taxpayer dollar entrusted to SBA should have an economic multiplier effect – delivering productive capital to grow manufacturing, strengthen rural communities, create jobs, and develop critical technology like AI and chips," Loeffler added. "I believe we must continue to empower entrepreneurs from all walks of life, including women and veterans."

Loeffler is part of a team that Trump is putting together that aims to put "America first."

SMALL BUSINESS OPTIMISM JUMPS TO 6-YEAR HIGH FOLLOWING TRUMP WIN

She wrote about the SBA’s founding mission of empowering small businesses and growing the economy, needing to be restored.

"That’s exactly what the America First agenda does – by ending inflation, cutting taxes, unleashing American energy dominance, slashing regulation, and reining in fraud, waste, and abuse across government," she wrote. "In the last four years, small business has lost ground - burdened by inflation, big government regulation, and uncertainty that threatens the very existence of Main Street. President Trump’s proven agenda will restore the small business economy, marking a return to ‘Made in America’ - with a golden era of prosperity and growth."

Loeffler and her husband Jeff have long been major donors to Republican causes and candidates, including Trump. Loeffler served as co-chair of Trump's inaugural committee.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

If confirmed by the Senate, Loeffler says she would donate her annual federal pay of approximately $207,500 to charity.

The pledge by Loeffler, whose net worth is estimated at roughly $1 billion, follows her actions in Congress from 2019 to 2021, when she donated her Senate salary of $174,000 per year to over 40 Georgia charities and nonprofits.

Fox News Digital’s Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.