Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Politics
Published

Should struggling Intel receive billions in taxpayer dollars?

Intel is the chief beneficiary of CHIPS Act funding, but the company's woes are sparking questions over whether it should be

close
Great Hill Capital Chairman Thomas Hayes analyzes new retail sales data and discusses whether Fed rate cuts matter to the market on Varney & Co. video

Intel made 3 big announcements since solvency concerns: Thomas Hayes

Great Hill Capital Chairman Thomas Hayes analyzes new retail sales data and discusses whether Fed rate cuts matter to the market on Varney & Co.

Less than a week after the Biden administration officially awarded Intel with the largest grant under its signature CHIPS and Science Act, the semiconductor maker's longtime CEO is out, and some experts are sounding the alarm over the government sending a massive amount of taxpayer dollars to the struggling company.

Scott Lincicome, vice president of general economics and trade at the Cato Institute, told FOX Business in an interview that the situation raises a lot of red flags, particularly because the Commerce Department's nearly $8 billion award to Intel follows the $3 billion defense contract the company landed in September – and now the chief architect of the company's turnaround plan, Pat Gelsinger, has reportedly been forced to step down for mismanagement.

former Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger shows President Biden a chip

Then-Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger shows President Joe Biden a processor and semiconductor wafer during a tour at Intel Ocotillo Campus in Chandler, Arizona, on March 20, 2024.  (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"Couple that with the concern that the Biden administration was rushing to get these grants out to ‘Trump-proof’ them before [President-elect] Trump takes over in January, and it is looking more and more like a classic industrial policy boondoggle," Lincicome said.

The Cato expert acknowledged that there is still a lot of time for Intel to right the ship and deliver, but argues the situation does not look good. He is concerned that the U.S. government may be willing to treat Intel – the nation's largest domestic semiconductor maker – as Too Big to Fail, and do whatever it takes to keep the company afloat.

INTEL'S FINANCIAL STRUGGLES THREATEN BIDEN ADMIN CHIP STRATEGY

Lincicome says that could lead to even worse decisions down the road, such as further subsidies, new protectionism and tariffs, and potentially bad investment decisions from the company itself.

Intel logo smartphone

Intel was awarded $7.865 billion in federal grants from the CHIPS Act last Tuesday, and its longtime CEO stepped down over the weekend. (Reuters/Dado Ruvic/Illustration / Reuters Photos)

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
INTC INTEL CORP. 23.93 -0.12 -0.50%

Intel Corp.

Finance attorney John Alper of the Alper Law firm, says that allocating $8 billion of taxpayer money to Intel through the CHIPS Act was always going to be a bold move, and agrees it’s especially risky given the company’s recent financial and operational struggles. 

Alper says that from a fiscal perspective, this level of funding needs to come with strong accountability measures, and that the government must ensure that these funds are tied to tangible progress in domestic semiconductor production. 

HOW INTEL BECAME A TAKEOVER TARGET

"While Intel's troubles raise valid concerns, the broader goal of reducing reliance on foreign chipmakers is critical," Alper said. "If the funds are well-managed and result in a stronger U.S. semiconductor industry, it could still prove to be a worthwhile investment despite the risks."

close
Arm Holdings CEO Rene Haas breaks down the impact of the rate cutting cycle and weighs in on the Chips Act on 'The Claman Countdown.' video

Arm Holdings CEO: The Chips Act has been good for the world

Arm Holdings CEO Rene Haas breaks down the impact of the rate cutting cycle and weighs in on the Chips Act on 'The Claman Countdown.'

Cody Moore, a partner and advisor at Wealth E&P, says he is not convinced awarding Intel was the best use of taxpayer funds, arguing the move seems to reward a company that has struggled to keep pace with its competitors. 

"However," Moore told FOX Business, "The hope is that this investment will help revitalize their productivity, create jobs, drive economic growth through domestic semiconductor production, and reduce our reliance on foreign manufacturing—particularly given the importance of chips in supporting the AI boom."

Thomas J. Cryan, a tax historian and attorney, says assessing the value and effectiveness of taxpayer dollars, specific to the CHIPS Act, and investments in semiconductor manufacturers such as Intel, depends on a few competing elements.  

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

He says tensions must be balanced between wanting to keep the U.S. supply chain secure for these needed products, ideally allowing the free market to produce real efficiencies no matter the consequences, supporting a critical company during a challenging time for its management and operations, and countering the significant government-funded companies in China that have secured unfair footholds in the technology marketplace.  

"On balance," Cryan argues, "It might be effective to award Intel a significant contract, in light of a 10-year U.S. strategic plan."