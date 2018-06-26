Should Burger King conduct sensitivity training, ala Starbucks?

A Louisiana Burger King that reportedly refused to serve two uniformed police officers who tried to order food through the drive-thru in May should be forced to close its store and undergo sensitivity training, according to the Nassau County Police Benevolent Association president.

“It’s a classic example of discrimination and hate, and it shouldn’t be tolerated, just like any other type of discrimination,” James McDermott said during an interview with FOX Business’ Stuart Varney on Tuesday.

Although the restaurant chain, and that specific location, apologized, McDermott suggested they close down their stores across the country like Starbucks did after a controversy involving one of its Philadelphia stores. After two of its employees called the police on two African-Americans trying to use the bathroom, the entire coffee chain closed for an afternoon to conduct racial sensitivity training.

U.S. federal law includes race as a protected class, along with sex, age, disability, religion, genetic information and creed.

“I don’t think Burger King did enough,” McDermott said. “They came out and apologized. Was that an economic decision to apologize? I don’t know. I wouldn’t go to a Burger King right now until they do more.”