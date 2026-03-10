Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Recommended Videos

Politics
Published

Senator unveils tax-free savings plan to rescue American Dream from soaring home costs

Rick Scott, who grew up in public housing, proposes accounts allowing up to $10K annual contributions for down payments

close
'The Big Money Show' breaks down record home relistings as high mortgage rates sideline buyers and stall the housing market. video

Housing market relistings hit decade high as buyers retreat

'The Big Money Show' breaks down record home relistings as high mortgage rates sideline buyers and stall the housing market.

Buying a home was once the bedrock of the American Dream, but for millions of families, that dream is being priced out of reach. 

With the typical down payment more than doubling since 2019 to $30,400, Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., is moving to bypass "economy-crushing" inflation. His newly introduced American Dream Accounts Act would empower first-time buyers to shield their savings from the IRS, allowing them to build a down payment faster and reclaim a stake in the country’s future.

"I grew up in public housing and watched my family struggle to make ends meet. For us, owning a home was out of reach because we couldn't afford it," Scott said in a press release. "Today, so many Americans are facing that same struggle, especially young first-time buyers who view homeownership as a critical milestone to help them achieve their American Dream."

McMANSIONS BECOME FINANCIAL ‘LIABILITY’ AS BUYERS DITCH OVERSIZED HOMES

On Friday, the senator introduced the bill, which would allow for tax-exempt contributions and qualified withdrawals for down payments. Individuals under 35 years old can contribute up to $7,500 annually, while those over 35 have a "catch-up" limit of $10,000 per year.

Home with for sale sign

A "for sale" sign is displayed outside of a home for sale on Aug.16, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. (Getty Images)

There’s flexibility for couples as two buyers can combine distributions, allowing for a total qualified distribution of up to $500,000.

However, nonqualified withdrawals will face a 10% penalty, mirroring traditional 401(k) rules to ensure the money remains focused on buying a home. 

close
Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., joins ‘Mornings with Maria’ to weigh in on President Donald Trump’s $1.5T defense push, the $50B Pentagon request, mounting Iran conflict costs and the Senate showdown over the SAVE Act. video

Pentagon preparing $50B emergency defense package to rebuild US weapons stockpiles

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., joins ‘Mornings with Maria’ to weigh in on President Donald Trump’s $1.5T defense push, the $50B Pentagon request, mounting Iran conflict costs and the Senate showdown over the SAVE Act.

Realtor.com’s latest Down Payment Report found that the average amount needed for a home rose to $30,400 in the third quarter of 2025, double the figure from 2019. Additionally, the report estimated that it takes about seven years to save for that down payment.

"Unfortunately, years of inflation-driving, economy-crushing Democrat-led policies aren’t helping make it any easier. That’s wrong, and it’s why I am fighting every day to deliver real solutions that make housing more affordable for everyday Americans and make the dream of homeownership a reality," Scott said.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

close
'The Big Money Show' panel discusses Congress's plan to tackle the nation's housing crisis. video

Congress lays out plan to fix US housing issues amid affordability crisis

'The Big Money Show' panel discusses Congress's plan to tackle the nation's housing crisis.

"Homeownership means stability and economic mobility," he continued. "This bill will help first-time buyers save faster, and their money go farther to ease the financial barrier to homeownership for families."

While Sen. Scott’s bill takes the initiative to the federal level, several states, including Virginia, Colorado, Iowa and Oregon, have pioneered first-time homebuyer savings accounts to help Americans reach homeownership goals.

READ MORE FROM FOX BUSINESS