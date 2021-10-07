Senate votes to lift debt ceiling by $480 billion

Senators voted to approve a short-term increase to the federal debt ceiling on Thursday night, ending a weekslong standoff on Capitol Hill and likely averting a default that could have triggered a recession.

Senate Democrats passed the $480 billion increase by a simple majority vote of 50-48. The vote on the final measure occurred after 11 GOP lawmakers joined Democrats in a vote to invoke cloture, clearing the 60-vote filibuster threshold.

The 11 Republicans who voted to allow the measure to proceed were Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, Minority Whip John Thune, John Cornyn, Lisa Murkowski, Shelley Moore Capito, Richard Shelby, Rob Portman, Susan Collins, John Barrasso, Mike Rounds and Roy Blunt.

The bill will now proceed to the House, where lawmakers could consider it by as early as next week. The $480 billion increase is enough to fund the government through at least early December.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and other business leaders had warned of a potential economic catastrophe if Congress did not raise the debt ceiling by Oct. 18 when the U.S. federal government would run out of cash to cover its obligations.

Republicans blocked multiple attempts to raise the debt ceiling in recent days, with GOP leaders arguing the Democrats should use the budget reconciliation process to suspend the borrowing limit without their help. But as the default deadline approached, McConnell offered to drop GOP opposition if Democrats raised the debt limit by a fixed dollar amount, buying Schumer and his allies more time to find a longer-term solution.

Democrats claimed victory after McConnell’s offer went public, with some claiming he had "caved" to political pressure. Some GOP lawmakers accused McConnell of giving up his leverage and capitulating to Democratic demands.

