Top pro-Senate GOP PAC hauls in $71M for Georgia runoffs

The leading outside group that supports Republican senators and Senate candidates announced Thursday an eye-popping fundraising haul in the Georgia Senate runoff elections.

Steven Law, the president of the Senate Leadership Fund, said on Fox News' "America's Newsroom" that his super PAC brought in $104 million from Oct. 15 through Nov. 23, with $71 million of that haul raised since the Nov. 3 election and targeted toward the twin Jan. 5 runoffs in Georgia, which will determine if the GOP holds onto its Senate majority or if the Democrats narrowly control both chambers as well as the White House.

Law emphasized that the surge in fundraising by the Senate Leadership Fund is an indication that "our voters are very fired up."

“Money isn’t everything, but fundraising is an early leading indicator of enthusiasm and we’re seeing it in our fundraising numbers. We’re also seeing it in our polling numbers that Republican voters in Georgia understand that everything is at stake,” he added. “Right now they seem very energized to vote.”

The group, which is aligned with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., tells Fox News that it and its allied group American Crossroads have spent more than $80 million to date to run ads or reserve time on TV, radio and digital on behalf of Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, the two GOP candidates in the runoffs.

The campaigns, the political parties and outside groups such as super PACs are dishing out massive amounts of money into the runoffs. Nearly $300 million has already been spent to run or reserve time for ads.

The balance of power for the next Senate coming out of last month’s elections is 50 Republicans and 48 Democrats. This means Democrats must win both of Georgia’s runoff elections to make it a 50-50 Senate. If that occurs, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris would be the tie-breaking vote, giving her party a razor-thin majority in the chamber.

In Georgia, where state law dictates a runoff if no candidate reaches 50% of the vote, Perdue narrowly missed avoiding a runoff, winning 49.75% of the vote. Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff trailed by roughly 87,000 votes.

In the other race, Loeffler captured nearly 26% of the vote in a whopping 20-candidate special election to fill the final two years of the term of former GOP Sen. Johnny Isakson. Democratic candidate Rev. Raphael Warnock won nearly 33% of the vote.

