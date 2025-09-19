Senate Dem blasted for 'taking it in the neck' comment about small businesses: 'Calculated, violent rhetoric'

Democratic Sen. Mazie Hirono of Hawaii spoke out against the Trump administration's tariffs on Thursday, declaring that small businesses "are taking it in the neck with these tariffs," and then stood firmly behind her comment after Small Business Administration Administrator Kelly Loeffler accused her of "calculated, violent rhetoric."

"This disgraceful comment is shocking even by your own low standards, @MazieHirono. Fair trade isn’t the problem - your calculated, violent rhetoric is. It’s evil and beneath the office," Loeffler asserted in a post on X.

BANK OF AMERICA REPORTS SMALL BUSINESS HIRING DOWN 6.7% YEAR-OVER-YEAR AMID TARIFF SURGE

"You're right. I should have been more direct: Small businesses are getting f[---]ed by your disastrous tariffs," Hirono wrote back.

The senator delivered the "taking it in the neck" remark in the wake of the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, who was fatally shot last week.

CHARLIE KIRK ASSASSINATION REIGNITES DEBATE OVER SECTION 230 PROTECTIONS FOR SOCIAL MEDIA COMPANIES

Fox News Digital reached out to Hirono's office early on Friday morning to request a comment from the senator.

"Everything this administration is doing is to transform the government into a source of unchecked power for Donald Trump to strongarm his enemies. That's not democracy, that's autocracy," the senator asserted Thursday in a post on X.

PATEL DEFENDS FBI PULL-UP TEST AFTER HIRONO DECRIES IT AS GENDER BIAS IN SENATE SHOWDOWN

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Hirono has served in the Senate since early 2013, and had previously served in the House of Representatives.