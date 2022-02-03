Toomey attacks 'extreme left-wing' Biden Fed nominees at hearing, Dems tout regulators' qualifications

Senate Banking Committee Ranking Member Pat Toomey lit into two of President Biden's Federal Reserve nominees at a Thursday hearing, accusing them of "extreme left-wing political advocacy" and warning that they may abuse the Fed's power.

"She’s repeatedly, publicly, and forcefully advocated for using financial regulation—including the Fed—to allocate capital and de-bank energy companies," Toomey, R-Pa., said of Sarah Bloom Raskin, who's up for a post as the vice chair for supervision at the Fed.

"It's also important to note Professor Cook’s extreme left-wing political advocacy," Toomey added of Michigan State economics professor Lisa Cook. She is nominated to be a member of the Fed's board of governors.

"She has publicly supported race-based reparations, promoted conspiracies about Georgia voter laws, and sought to cancel those who disagree with her views, including publicly calling for the firing of an economist who dared to tweet that he opposed defunding the Chicago police," Toomey continued.

Toomey also attacked Cook for blocking the Senate Banking Committee Republicans Twitter account, saying that move is evidence she "realizes how inflammatory her partisan tweets have been."

The hearing is the culmination of the second major effort by Banking Committee Republicans in just a few months to block Biden nominees for financial regulator positions. Last year Biden's pick for comptroller of the currency withdrew her nomination after months of attacks by Republicans and suspicion from some Democrats about her record.

Both Raskin and Cook tried to head off the sharp GOP attacks. Under questioning from Banking Committee Chairman Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, Raskin forcefully said she would remain apolitical in her role and defended her record as a regulator.

"Regulatory actions must always stay within the bounds of the law. They must stay within the bounds of the Fed's authority as Congress has set forth," she said. "I understand Congress' strictures and authorities and have always acted within them… For years as a Fed governor, as my years as a Maryland commissioner of financial regulation, as my years as deputy secretary of the Treasury, I have never deviated from these… principles."

Raskin said her role as the vice chair for supervision wouldn't allow her to pursue the kinds of policies Toomey is warning about.

"Banks choose their borrowers," Raskin said. "The Fed does not."

Toomey was not convinced.

"I hear you say this. But the problem is the huge document documented weight where you have said something very, very different," Toomey said. "There is no reasonable reading of these articles and speeches that can come to a conclusion other than that you want to be allocating capital away from those industries that are generating large amounts of CO2."

Cook in her opening statement highlighted that she's served in both Democratic and Republican administrations, and emphasized the importance of a "nonpolitical and independent Federal Reserve."

"[W]hen I make decisions, I do so based on the facts and not politics," Cook said.

Democrats on the committee, meanwhile, are expected to defend Cook's and Raskin's qualifications while highlighting their diverse backgrounds.

"There is no question that these nominees are qualified," Banking Committee Chairman Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, said last week.

Brown also touted Cook's experience in the Midwest at the hearing Thursday as a reason why she will provide an important perspective on the Fed. And Brown hit back on criticism of Raskin, saying that she was confirmed unanimously by the Senate twice before.

"Regrettably, we've seen a coordinated effort by some to paint her as some sort of radical. That characterization requites a suspension of common sense," Brown said.