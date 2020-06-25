Expand / Collapse search
Senate advances $740 billion defense bill, stage set for Confederate battle

National Defense Authorization Act sets policy for the Pentagon

WASHINGTON - The U.S. Senate voted 90-7 on Thursday to debate the annual National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA, setting the stage for a battle between Democrats and President Donald Trump’s Republicans over changing the names of military bases named after Confederate generals.

The $740 billion NDAA, which sets policy for the Pentagon, is one of the few pieces of major legislation passed by Congress ever year. This year would be the 60th in a row that the bill has passed.

Members of Congress seek to use it for a wide range of policy measures, not just governing what arms and equipment the Pentagon purchases and how much the troops are paid, but for a wide range of broader policy issues.

