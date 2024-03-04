Sen. Sherrod Brown, Cookie Monster calls out companies over 'Shrinkflation'; 'Cookies are getting smaller'

Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, called out companies for delivering less for more in a social media post in which he echoed a similar complaint from Sesame Street’s Cookie Monster.

"Me hate shrinkflation! Me cookies are getting smaller," Cookie Monster said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

HIGH INFLATION IS STILL SQUEEZING AMERICANS' BUDGETS

In response, Brown wrote: "Me too, Cookie Monster. Big corporations shrink the size of their products without shrinking their prices, all to pay for CEO bonuses. People in my state of Ohio are fed up — they should get all the cookie they pay for.

Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pennsylvania, also responded to the hungry blue monster, saying: ‘I’m on it."

"I need your help to hold big corporations accountable for using shrinkflation to rake in record profits," he wrote. "Can you chip in $3 to help fight back?"

In February, President Biden criticized companies for scaling back on product while charging more.

"Some companies are trying to pull a fast one by shrinking their products little by little and hoping you won’t notice," Biden said in a video ahead of the Super Bowl. "Give me a break. The American public is tired of being played for suckers. I’m calling on companies to put a stop to this."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

As inflation has declined slightly, the White House has attempted to turn around the negative perception many Americans have about the economy.

