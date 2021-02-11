Sen. Scott rips Biden over WHO support, China: 'Have some standards before you just give in'

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., argued on Thursday that the Biden administration is not holding the World Health Organization (WHO) accountable for the coronavirus pandemic.

Continue Reading Below

The Biden administration should “have some standards” before giving in and supporting WHO, China, and reversing many of Trump’s policies, Scott stressed on FOX Business’ “Mornings with Maria.”

Scott’s comments come on the heels of the World Health Organization’s announcement that it’s “extremely unlikely that the coronavirus leaked from a lab in Wuhan,” during a news conference on Tuesday.

DOW HITS RECORD, BIDEN SPEAKS WITH CHINA'S XI

“Well, they clearly are not the World Health Organization, and they're just a puppet for the Communist Party of China,” Scott said.

Despite the WHO continuing to investigate the origins of the coronavirus that killed more than 2 million people worldwide, Scott teamed up with Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., and created the World Health Organization Accountability Act.

Scott and Hawley’s bill aims to hold the WHO accountable by withholding U.S. taxpayer funds until it reforms its leadership.

The Florida senator went on to say that he’s “very disappointed” in the Biden administration and argued the president never held a “dictator accountable,” even during Obama’s term.

President Biden spoke with Chinese President Xi Jinping for the first time Wednesday since taking office, raising concerns on U.S.-China relations. Biden additionally unveiled that the Department Defense formed a China task force at the Pentagon that is set to strategically handle China-related matters going forward.

Scott went on to say he strongly disagreed with Biden’s actions towards China and mentioned President Xi is continuing to “lie to the American citizens.”

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

“[The Chinese Communist Party] steal our jobs, steal our technology and Joe Biden won’t do anything to stop them,” Scott said.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The Florida senator emphasized the need for the Biden administration to take care of American citizens first.