Sen. Rick Scott: Trump raid should ‘scare the living daylights’ out of every American

After the FBI issued a search warrant at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home, Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., called out Democrat-run Congress and the White House for "attacking their political opponent" with the raid as Trump has hinted at running for office again in 2024 – and warns U.S. citizens could face similar opposition on "Mornings with Maria" Tuesday.

RAID ON TRUMP'S MAR-A-LAGO ESTATE QUESTIONED BY SOME LEGAL SCHOLARS

SEN. RICK SCOTT: Is your federal government going to come after you because of your political position? That's exactly the concern Americans have. And whether you're Republican, Democrat or independent, you should be worried. If this is where government works from now on, if you're going back and forth, who's in power and they're going to go after their opponents, this is a tough place to live.

This should scare the living daylights out of American citizens and say, 'We have got to change our federal government.' The way our federal government has gone, it's like what we thought about the Gestapo or people like that, that they just go after people. What we thought about Soviet Union, look at Latin America. We have got to say to ourselves, 'This cannot be our country.' We have got to say, 'We're a country of laws, not of people that are attacking their political opponent and getting away with it.'



…

Donald Trump is a potential opponent to Joe Biden. Why is this happening? If it's not because he's a potential opponent, then Merrick Garland, Joe Biden, Chris Wray need to come out and say, why are they doing that? And why couldn't they do this another way?

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW