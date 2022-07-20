Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

FOX BUSINESS

Sen. Rick Scott rips 'pro-China' chips bill: This is why we have massive debt, inflation

Government can't stop spending money and there is 'no accountability,' Republican says

close
Florida Republican slams the Senate's new semiconductor legislation telling 'Varney & Co.' the U.S. will see no return on the $52 billion package. video

Senate $52B chips bill will cause more inflation: Sen. Scott

Florida Republican slams the Senate's new semiconductor legislation telling 'Varney & Co.' the U.S. will see no return on the $52 billion package.

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., slammed the Senate's proposed $52 billion chips bill designed to boost U.S. semiconductor competition with China, telling "Varney & Co." Wednesday the legislation sounds like a "pro-China bill" that will cause more inflation.

SEN. RICK SCOTT: This is why we have $30 trillion worth of debt, why we have 9% inflation, why we run deficits because up here, people can't stop spending money. Here is the latest, you'll love this. If you are a company like Intel this is what's going to happen. Intel Corporation made $20 billion last year. Guess what? We are going to give them some money to build a plant. Then we're going to give them a tax deduction for building the plant, and then we are going to give them a tax credit for building the plant.

REP. BRADY WARNS US CAN'T FALL BEHIND CHINA IN KEY INDUSTRIES AS CHIP BILL ADVANCES IN SENATE

And guess what? They can keep doing business in China. If China invades Taiwan they can keep doing business just as they are right now in China. Sounds like a pro-China bill, not an anti-China bill to me. It's going to cause more inflation, more debt, and create more deficits. There is no accountability, it doesn't make any sense.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

close
Florida Republican calls the Senate's $52 billion bill to boost semiconductor production a waste of money that will add to debt and inflation on 'Varney & Co.' video

Sen. Rick Scott warns 'Chips-Plus' package is a pro-China bill

Florida Republican calls the Senate's $52 billion bill to boost semiconductor production a waste of money that will add to debt and inflation on 'Varney & Co.'