Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Economy

Rep. Brady warns US can't fall behind China in key industries as chip bill advances in Senate

Republican calls on US to 'dominate' in fields beyond semiconductors to combat China's growing economic threat

close
Rep. Kevin Brady, R-Texas, responds to the chip bill which has passed in the Senate and warns the U.S. needs to ‘dominate’ in other field to compete with China. video

US can’t ignore other industries: Rep. Brady

Rep. Kevin Brady, R-Texas, responds to the chip bill which has passed in the Senate and warns the U.S. needs to ‘dominate’ in other field to compete with China.

Rep. Kevin Brady, R-Texas, praised the proposed chip bill which advanced in the Senate on Tuesday, but warned the U.S. needs to "dominate" in other industries to compete in China's economic war. On "Mornings with Maria" Wednesday, Brady discouraged plans to "cede" different industries to China and proposed efforts to help other U.S. industries "compete and win."

CHINA USES ‘UNFAIR TRADE PRACTICES’ TO GAIN ‘DOMINANT’ ADVANTAGE, YELLEN SAYS IN SOUTH KOREA

REP. KEVIN BRADY:  I think we're missing the bigger picture here, Maria, which is China in their Made in China 2025 economic plan are seeking to dominate 10 manufacturing and technologies in the world. It doesn't make sense to me to cede -- and those industries are, by the way, robotics, artificial intelligence, biotech, ag and energy-type technologies. So it doesn't make sense to me to cede to China nine of those industries and provide tax breaks to one. Republicans have proposed that we have tax incentives that help all of our industries compete and win against China, and that includes doubling the research and development tax credit. That means guaranteeing 100% expensing so they can write off that expensive equipment, whatever industry they're in. And then, of course, making sure R&D is fully deductible. 

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO BELOW: 

close
Rep. Kevin Brady, R-Texas, outlines big decisions facing Congress and the ramifications on the economy as inflation nears 10%. video

Congress making key economic decisions on chip bill, shrinking Build Back Better, cutting tariffs with China

Rep. Kevin Brady, R-Texas, outlines big decisions facing Congress and the ramifications on the economy as inflation nears 10%.