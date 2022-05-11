Sen. Rick Scott points to latest inflation numbers in call for 'incoherent and confused' Biden to resign

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., is calling for President Biden's resignation in light of a new Bureau of Labor Statistics report showing a Consumer Price Index increase of 8.3% over the past 12 months.

In a statement released Wednesday morning, Scott blamed the Biden administration's agenda of high government spending for contributing to high inflation, and accused the president of not having a strategy to address the problem.

"Joe Biden has NO PLAN to fight the inflation crisis he has caused, and families all across America are experiencing this crisis every day," Scott said.

Biden has pointed to Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the COVID-19 pandemic as the root causes of inflation. He regularly refers to the problem as the "Putin Price Hike."

Scott accused Biden of ignoring his own culpability.

"Biden’s raging inflation is a tax on every American. Families are suffering, but Blame-Game Biden refuses to take responsibility," he said. "It’s clear that Biden is the problem. He is incoherent and confused and he needs to resign."

The Republican noted that on Tuesday he called on Biden to come down to Florida for a debate on inflation and the economy. He claimed that the president is "too scared to leave his teleprompter in the White House" to do it.

"While Biden hides, across America we are seeing the highest gas prices in the history of our country, a low labor participation rate, a GDP that is declining and mortgage rates rising."

Fox Business reached out to the White House for comment on Scott's statement but they did not immediately respond.

The 8.3% CPI increase comes as April 2022 saw an increase of 0.3% from the previous month. The one area that saw a decrease in April was energy, that lowered by 2.7%, but this is still 30.3% higher over the past year.

Gasoline in particular dropped by 6.1% in April after an increase of 18.3% in March. Even with the April reduction, however, the CPI for gasoline is still up 43.6% from one year ago.