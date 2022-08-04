Sen. Kennedy blasts Biden's energy policies in new video: economy doesn't run on 'unicorn urine'

FIRST ON FOX: Senator John Kennedy, R-La. , roasted President Biden and his energy policies in a new campaign video, quipping that the economy does not run on "unicorn urine."

FOX Business exclusively obtained Kennedy’s latest campaign video released on Thursday that took aim at Biden’s energy policies and featured the Louisiana Republican’s trademark humor.

"Are you ready?" Kennedy asked at the beginning of the video. "Here’s President Biden’s energy policies in a nutshell."

"First, we’re gonna stop producing our own oil," the senator said. "Then, we’re going to buy oil from foreign countries that hate us so those foreign countries can have more money to buy weapons to try to kill us."

"Sometimes, I think President Biden is more concerned about the best cure for toenail fungus than he is about saving American jobs," he continued.

Kennedy ended the video by asking for "someone" to "please tell the commander-in-chief" that neither his "car nor the greatest economy in all of human history runs on fairy dust and unicorn urine."

Kennedy is well known for his pointed humor in Washington and has made it a staple feature of his political persona.

The senator released his first video of the election cycle on Wednesday, where he gave some "Real Talk," saying he has "the right to remain silent," but he just doesn’t "have the ability."

Another famous video featuring Kennedy came in 2021, when he did a video spot shared by the National Rifle Association (NRA).

"Folks, I believe that love is the answer," Kennedy said as funk music played behind him. "But you ought to own a handgun, just in case."

The senator’s latest ad comes amid sky-high inflation, massive gas prices, and a recession that have strained Americans’ wallets across the country.

The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits edged higher last week, hovering near the highest level of the year – the latest sign that the historically tight labor market is starting to cool off.

Figures released Thursday by the Labor Department show that applications for the week ended July 30 rose to 260,000 from the downwardly revised 254,000 recorded a week earlier. That is above the 2019 pre-pandemic average of 218,000 claims and just narrowly missed topping the eight-month high of 261,000 recorded in mid-July.

Continuing claims, or the number of Americans who are consecutively receiving unemployment aid, rose slightly to 1.416 million for the week ended July 23, up by 48,000 from the previous week's revised level. One year ago, nearly 12.96 million Americans were receiving unemployment benefits.

FOX Business’ Megan Henney contributed reporting.