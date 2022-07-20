Sen. Blackburn torches Biden for 'groveling' to authoritarian regimes: 'They know they're upside down'

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., criticized Biden for "groveling" to authoritarian regimes and begging for more oil, arguing the administration knows "they're upside down" for its handling of the energy crisis during an appearance on "Varney & Co." Wednesday.

SEN. MARSHA BLACKBURN: They're contradicting themselves every time they open their mouths. You can't produce or drill or explore for oil and gas here. You can't drill in Alaska or offshore or do fracking. You can't add refinery capacity. But let them put their hat in their hand and go grovel to authoritarian regimes and beg for more oil. They know they're upside down.

What he ought to be doing is declaring an economic emergency and an emergency over inflation. And he ought to be saying, look, let's have an Operation Warp Speed on energy, because the cost of a gallon of gas doubling, Ashley, that is the reason that we are seeing this inflation rate so high. And believe in me, when I'm out across some of these wonderful Tennessee counties that you know so well, you hear people talk about inflation is 15 or 20 percent for the goods and services they buy. It is not nine percent.

