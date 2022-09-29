Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Government Spending

Sen. Blackburn slams Democrats' government funding bill: 'A no-win' for taxpayers

Congress set to vote on a short-term funding bill to avoid a government shutdown

close
Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., criticizes Democrats’ push to pass C.R. to avoid a government shutdown for adding more debt and fueling inflation. video

Governent funding bill a ‘no-win situation for the US taxpayer’: Sen. Marsha Blackburn

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., criticizes Democrats’ push to pass C.R. to avoid a government shutdown for adding more debt and fueling inflation.

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., criticized Democrats' short-term funding bill to prevent a government shutdown, arguing on "Varney & Co." Thursday the resolution is another "big spending" measure that would add to the crippling national debt and increase the burden on American taxpayers. 

SEN. MIKE BRAUN CALLS OUT ‘DYSFUNCTION’ IN FEDERAL GOVERNMENT BUDGETING: WE NEED ‘TRUE REFORM’

SEN. MARSHA BLACKBURN: I'm not going to vote for this. One of the things that is so aggravating is they have put the end date of this C.R. in December. Why are they doing this? Because Democrats know they're going to lose the House and Senate. They want to go pork up one more great big spending bill and load trillions of dollars of additional debt onto the backs of our children, our grandchildren. It is immoral. We should be doing a C.R. into next year so that after the people vote for a new Congress, that Congress would come in and do the budget for that year for the balance of the year. So no, this is a no-win situation for the U.S. taxpayer who is working hard to combat inflation and keep their head above water.

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO BELOW: 

close
Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., calls out President Biden’s student loan handout and criticizes Congress’ bill to avoid a government shutdown for placing a great economic burden on Americans. video

Sen. Marsha Blackburn on student loan handout, government funding bill: These are ‘really bad’ ideas

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., calls out President Biden’s student loan handout and criticizes Congress’ bill to avoid a government shutdown for placing a great economic burden on Americans.