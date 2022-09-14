Expand / Collapse search
Government Spending

Sen. Mike Braun calls out 'dysfunction' in federal government budgeting: We need 'true reform'

Congress proposed a continuing resolution with funding requests for Ukraine, COVID-19, monkeypox and natural disaster relief

Sen. Mike Braun: Federal ‘dysfunction’ will continue with Biden’s economic policies

Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., calls for reforming the budgeting process as Congress calls for a continuing resolution on a variety of budget issues.

Sen. Mike Braun argued the federal government's process of budgeting and passing continuing resolutions (CR) is dysfunctional as Congress works to pass the CR to avoid a government shutdown. On "Mornings with Maria," Wednesday, Sen. Braun called for "true reform" so the country can combat rising debt. 

FUNDING THE GOVERNMENT IS ON TOP OF SENATE'S TO-DO LIST AFTER RETURNING FROM RECESS

SEN. MIKE BRAUN: So the CR has gotten to be kind of the political football because we do not do any budgeting. And remember, last year, we didn't get the job done until February for the year ended in September, the year before. So that dysfunction is going to continue forward. That's where you need true reform. I'm on the Budget Committee. Bernie Sanders is a chair. We've not done one meeting on the mechanics of budgeting. And this stuff all falls in our lap with people behind closed doors dropping it in where it's a huge bill with a day or two to size it up. And that will happen again. It's all part of where this place is headed, along with the 30 trillion in debt. And Biden had the gall to put a budget out there that puts us $45 trillion in ten years. 

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO BELOW: 

