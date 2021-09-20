Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Government Spending

Sen. Blackburn on Biden's spending spree: Dems are 'overheating' the economy

Negotiations continue on Capitol Hill over $3.5 trillion spending package

close
Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., criticizes the Democrats’ spending plans.  video

Marsha Blackburn on Biden's spending spree: Dems are 'overheating' the economy

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., criticizes the Democrats’ spending plans. 

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., argued the Democrats’ spending plans will negatively impact Americans and the U.S. economy on FOX Business’ "Mornings with Maria."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

SEN. MARSHA BLACKBURN: They continue to try to elevate the spending and exercise more government control. 

And Bernie's package -- and this is Bernie Sanders' budget -- a lot of my Democrat friends who voted for Joe Manchin say, ‘I didn't vote for Bernie Sanders.’ And they don't like this because it is so much more than the federal government generally spends. 

…You're overheating the economy and you're forcing this money out. And the federal government is supplanting the private sector, whether it has to do with education or child care or assistance programs, it is an expansive growth and it runs our debt up over $45 trillion by the time we get to 2030. 

HOUSE DEMOCRATS PLAN NEW TAX HIKES TO FUND $3.5T SPENDING BILL: HERE ARE THE PROPOSALS

WATCH THE ENTIRE SEGMENT BELOW:  

close
Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., provides insight into spending negotiations, America’s debt, China and Big Tech.  video

Sen. Marsha Blackburn on why she’s a ‘no vote’ on raising debt ceiling

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., provides insight into spending negotiations, America’s debt, China and Big Tech. 


 