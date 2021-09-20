Sen. Blackburn on Biden's spending spree: Dems are 'overheating' the economy

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., argued the Democrats’ spending plans will negatively impact Americans and the U.S. economy on FOX Business’ "Mornings with Maria."

SEN. MARSHA BLACKBURN: They continue to try to elevate the spending and exercise more government control.

And Bernie's package -- and this is Bernie Sanders' budget -- a lot of my Democrat friends who voted for Joe Manchin say, ‘I didn't vote for Bernie Sanders.’ And they don't like this because it is so much more than the federal government generally spends.

…You're overheating the economy and you're forcing this money out. And the federal government is supplanting the private sector, whether it has to do with education or child care or assistance programs, it is an expansive growth and it runs our debt up over $45 trillion by the time we get to 2030.

