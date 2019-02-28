Democrats want government to have power over the patient: Sen. Bill Cassidy

A hundred congressional Democrats have introduced a bill to entirely revamp Medicare, calling the new proposal "Medicare-for-all."

The legislation would expand Medicare in the United States, extending coverage to include prescription drugs, dental, vision, and maternity care. The plan will also eliminate deductibles, copays, and premiums.

However, one detail left out of the bill was the price. The American Action Forum puts a potential price of $36 trillion on the plan.

"Medicare-for-all means Medicare-for-none,” Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy (R) said on FOX Business' "Bulls & Bears" Thursday. “What [Democrats] aren't saying is they're taking the employer sponsored insurance that 150 million have, and that they like, they are forcing them out of it and putting them into Medicare, a plan going bankrupt in 10 years.”

Many Democratic presidential hopefuls have endorsed the proposed plan, though the party as a whole is split on the bill, worrying "Medicare-for-all" is not sustainable.