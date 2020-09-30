Second round of stimulus checks would be included in coronavirus relief bill: Mnuchin
The U.S. Treasury Secretary said the payments would be ‘similar’ to last time
U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Republicans and Democrats have agreed to include another round of direct payments to American households in a potential coronavirus relief package.
Mnuchin told FOX Business’ Lou Dobbs in an interview on Wednesday that the package would include a second round of economic impact payments “similar” to the ones distributed under the CARES Act.
That means, if you qualified for a check the first time, you would likely be up for a second payment.
The first round of payments were valued at $1,200 per adult for those with adjusted gross incomes of up to $75,000. The threshold for married couples was $150,000 – they were eligible for $2,400 and $500 per dependent.
The benefit phased out entirely for those earning more than $99,000, or $146,500 for heads of household with one child and $198,000 for joint filers without children.
Democratic leadership in the House postponed a vote on a $2.2 trillion relief package on Wednesday. Mnuchin said Republicans were not prepared to approve a package with a price tag that high.
He noted that President Trump instructed Republicans to come up from their original negotiating point of $1 trillion– and suggested that the number being discussed is somewhere in the “neighborhood” of $1.5 trillion.
Democrats had originally proposed a $3 trillion bill.
Mnuchin was expected to have discussions with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif, on Wednesday night, but said he did not expect any meaningful progress to be made until Thursday.