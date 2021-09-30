Expand / Collapse search
Second hospital in Alaska begins rationing care amid coronavirus spike

Coronavirus infections in Alaska have risen 42%

A second hospital in Alaska is beginning to ration health care as the state deals with a spike in coronavirus cases.

Yukon Kuskokwim Health Corp. in Bethel announced the move Wednesday as it reported it is operating at capacity.

Rationing of care had already been imposed by Providence Alaska Medical Center in Anchorage, which is the state’s largest hospital.

Coronavirus infections in Alaska have risen 42% in the last week.

The president of the Bethel region hospital says it did everything possible to delay rationing but had to take the step.

Hospital CEO Dan Winkelman is urging "every resident of the Yukon-Kuskokwim region to get vaccinated, wear a mask in indoor public areas, and social distance." He warns that "this is our last stand against this virus."