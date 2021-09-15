Rep. Perry says Gen. Milley should ‘absolutely resign’ after ‘treasonous’ action

Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., reacted to reports that a new book alleges U.S. General Mark Milley secretly called Chinese officials out of fear former President Trump would create conflict, on "Mornings with Maria" Wednesday. Rep. Perry said Gen. Milley should "absolutely resign" after engaging in "treasonous activity."

REP. SCOTT PERRY: If true, there is a word for it, and it sure seems like treasonous activity to me. This seems like exactly what Benedict Arnold did in the past.

Look, this is the 'America Last' policy of the Obama administration now moving forward with the most incompetent foreign affairs and foreign policy, national security decisions made ever by then Senator Joe Biden and now President Joe Biden. It's the gang that can't shoot at the enemy and destroys friendships with all our allies and leaves American citizens behind enemy lines. There's got to be accountability.

Like I said, Blinken should absolutely resign, quite honestly, so should Milley. I think that he definitely faces an investigation which might lead to court martial and then the charges thereafter and the punishment thereafter. I think that we will be calling for that based on this information...

