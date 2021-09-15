Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Politics

Rep. Perry says Gen. Milley should ‘absolutely resign’ after ‘treasonous’ action

As new book alleges Milley called Chinese officials out of fear Trump would create conflict

close
Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., argues U.S. General Mark Milley should be held accountable for allegedly making secret phone calls to Chinese officials. video

Gen. Milley engaged in ‘treasonous activity,’ should resign: Rep. Perry

Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., argues U.S. General Mark Milley should be held accountable for allegedly making secret phone calls to Chinese officials.

Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., reacted to reports that a new book alleges U.S. General Mark Milley secretly called Chinese officials out of fear former President Trump would create conflict, on "Mornings with Maria" Wednesday. Rep. Perry said Gen. Milley should "absolutely resign" after engaging in "treasonous activity."

REP. SCOTT PERRY: If true, there is a word for it, and it sure seems like treasonous activity to me. This seems like exactly what Benedict Arnold did in the past.

Look, this is the 'America Last' policy of the Obama administration now moving forward with the most incompetent foreign affairs and foreign policy, national security decisions made ever by then Senator Joe Biden and now President Joe Biden. It's the gang that can't shoot at the enemy and destroys friendships with all our allies and leaves American citizens behind enemy lines. There's got to be accountability.

Like I said, Blinken should absolutely resign, quite honestly, so should Milley. I think that he definitely faces an investigation which might lead to court martial and then the charges thereafter and the punishment thereafter. I think that we will be calling for that based on this information...

HOW BIDEN PRESSURED MANCHIN TO BACK $1.9T STIMULUS DEAL OVER THE PHONE

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW

close
Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., reacts to reports that U.S. General Mark Milley took secret action to prevent conflict with China. video

New book alleges Gen. Milley secretly called China in fear of conflict

Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., reacts to reports that U.S. General Mark Milley took secret action to prevent conflict with China.