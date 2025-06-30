House Democrats target GOP over price of groceries ahead of July 4th holiday

FIRST ON FOX: With many Americans about to hold picnics or barbecues with families and friends over the upcoming July 4th holiday weekend, the House Democrats' campaign arm is taking aim at rival Republicans over what it says is the rising cost of groceries.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) on Tuesday launched www.HouseRepublicanPriceHike.com, a new interactive tool that it says shows Americans "just how much more they are paying for everyday goods under House Republicans’ control."

The DCCC's interactive tool, shared first with Fox Business Digital, looks like an online supermarket website, and includes current prices for items such as cheese, bread, butter, coffee, eggs, ice cream, rice, sugar, yogurt, and ground beef.

It also includes the prices of those items from 2022, when the Democrats held the House majority, and the percentage of the cost increase over the past three years.

The DCCC highlighted that users of the interactive tool can add groceries to their cart "and see just how much more they are paying at the register before sharing the receipt via text or social media."

The rival National Republican Congressional Committee relentlessly spotlighted inflation during the 2022 cycle, when the GOP regained control of the House.

BIG BEAUTIFUL BILL BATTLE: HOUSE REPUBLICANS TARGET RIVAL DEMOCRATS FOR VOTING AGAINST TAX CUTS

And Republicans kept their focus on the high cost of gas and groceries, among other times, during the last two years of then-Democratic President Joe Biden's administration. President Donald Trump and Republicans continued to spotlight inflation and affordability in the 2024 elections, when the GOP won back control of the White House and the Senate and held onto their fragile majority in the House.

"Democrats launched a ‘price tracker’ hoping voters forget that they were in charge when prices exploded," NRCC spokesman Mike Marinella argued. "But the truth is simple: inflation skyrocketed under one-party Democrat rule and since Republicans took the gavel in January 2023 and voters rejected Bidenomics in 2024, prices have finally started coming down."

And Marinella told Fox News, "if Democrats want to talk about prices, we welcome the conversation. Because Republicans are cleaning up the economic mess they left behind."

But DCCC communications director Courtney Rice charged that "House Republicans have broken their promise to lower prices, failing American families as everything gets more expensive."

Rice said the DCCC is launching the interactive tool "so people can see exactly how House Republicans are failing them — and just how much it’s costing them. HouseRepublicanPriceHike.com is a simple way to shine a spotlight on Republican failures."

When the House returns to full strength, the Republicans will hold a razor-thin 220-215 majority in the chamber. And the DCCC pledged that in the 16 months to go until the 2026 midterm elections, they'll "continue to hold House Republicans accountable for their broken promises and failure to lower costs."

Inflation remains a top item with American voters, and Trump has repeatedly claimed in social media posts the past couple of months that there's "virtually no inflation."

The president has also argued that food prices have "substantially lowered" and that energy costs were "way down" since the start of his second tour of duty in the White House in January.

The White House touted this month that "Americans are seeing the cheapest summertime gas prices since 2021 — more than 20 cents lower than one year ago — as President Donald J. Trump delivers on his promises of lower prices, stable inflation, and higher wages."

And the Republican National Committee, pointing to the May Consumer Price Index, spotlighted in a recent release that "President Trump is delivering on his campaign promises, bringing down prices for working Americans by continuing to lower inflation. Under President Trump, inflation is at its lowest level since March 2021."

But while price increases have slowed in recent months, inflation is still above the Federal Reserve’s goal of 2% over the long run.