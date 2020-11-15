Schumer refers to McConnell as 'Dr. No' on COVID relief package negotiations

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) called on Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) to work with Democrats on a COVID-19 relief package.

"He's who's holding it all up," Schumer said during a press conference Sunday. "The Republican Senate refuses to move forward on any kind of COVID bill that has any kind of relief for the American people. And now with even President Trump saying we need a big bill, we are urging McConnell to reexamine his position and work in a bipartisan way with Democrats and support the kind of COVID bill that meets the needs of New York and the needs of the American people."

Schumer blasted his Republican colleague, arguing the Kentucky lawmaker has become the 'Dr. No' of stimulus negotiations.

"The bottom line is very simple, we need a large, strong COVID bill to deal with our problems," Schumer noted. "We have heard for months, every time we get close to a deal, Senator McConnell says no, he has become the Doctor No of COVID, just like he has been the Doctor No of all the bills in the Senate over the last several years."

In addition, Schumer said McConnell and other Republicans in Congress need to come to terms with President-elect Joe Biden's victory over President Trump, and spend less time trying to deligitimize the election results and more time working with colleagues across the aisle on stimulus.

"Joe Biden campaigned on strong COVID relief. He won. That's what the American people want, not just here in New York, but across the country," Schumer said. "So we need it."

He explained that aid for state and local governments, renters who face eviction from their homes, small businesses, restaurants, and independent venues can be provided through the HEROES Act if Republicans simply compromise and put the Democrats' $2.2 trillion proposal the Senate floor for a vote.

"Republicans, Joe Biden, won. Donald Trump lost," Schumer added. "Now work with us to get a COVID bill done, because that's the agenda that's on the that's the item that's on the agenda that the American people want and want badly. It's time to move on. The election's over. It wasn't fraud."

McConnell has pushed back against Democrats' proposal with a counter offer of a $500 billion 'targeted' bill, which included money for schools, liablity protection for businesses, a boost in unemplyoment benefits and an additional round of funding for the Paycheck Protection Program. However, passage of the measure was blocked by Senate Democrats.

Schumer argued Sunday that McConnell's plan "virtually has no specifics," with no aid for state and localities, food banks, renters or the Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

Following his re-election victory, McConnell said passing a stimulus package would be "job one" for the Senate and expressed hope for a "more cooperative situation" with Democrats.

“We need another rescue package,” McConnell said. "Hopefully the partisan passions that has prevented us from doing another rescue package will subside with the election. And I think we need to do it."

His comments come following a tweet from President Trump on Saturday urging Congress to get a deal done that is "big and focused." The White House previously proposed a $1.8 trillion package, but the offer was rejected by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for not doing enough.

It also comes amid an uptick in coronavirus cases across the country. The COVID Tracking project recorded 163,473 new cases Saturday with more than 69,000 people currently hospitalized. According to the latest update by Johns Hopkins University, the United States has surpassed 11 million coronavirus cases and more than 246,000 related deaths.

