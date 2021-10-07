Schumer says debt ceiling agreement reached, vote could come Thursday, postponing crisis a few months

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Thursday morning that the Senate has reached an agreement on extending the debt ceiling, and that a vote could come Thursday to avert a potential economic crisis.

Any agreement, however, is likely to only postpone a larger fight rather than fix the underlying impasse.

Democrats and Republicans had been haggling over exactly what number to increase the debt limit to. Democrats think the numbers Republicans are proposing won't cover the time period into December that Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., offered. The current ballpark is a $200 billion to $300 billion increase.

If and when the Senate does act on the short-term extension offered by McConnell, it will save the U.S. from defaulting on its debt on Oct. 18, which would cause a massive economic crisis. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen predicted such a result would cause a recession.

But even though the crisis will be temporarily averted by McConnell's olive branch, a debt crisis still looms in the relatively near future.

That's because McConnell's offer of a temporary debt limit extension was meant to "moot Democrats' excuses about the time crunch they created and give the unified Democratic government more than enough time to pass standalone debt limit legislation through legislation."

That Democrats should pass a debt limit bill through reconciliation has always been Republicans' stance. So the temporary debt ceiling increase is more of an extension by Republicans for Democrats to meet their demands, not a compromise.

Democrats, meanwhile, remain adamant that they will not pass a debt limit bill via reconciliation, even with Republicans giving them more time.

Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin, D-Ill., said he's ruled out using reconciliation to raise the debt ceiling.

"If you project what doing that every year, or whenever it comes due, it is madness. It is a long-term procedural mess. And it was never designed for the debt ceiling. and I hope that Senator McConnell will come to his senses," Durbin said Thursday.

"We could be, it's up to Senator McConnell," Durbin said when asked whether Congress will be stuck in another debt ceiling game of chicken in just a few months.

December is also when government funding runs out after a continuing resolution that Congress passed last month. And Democrats will likely be under the gun to pass their massive reconciliation social spending bill and the infrastructure bill if they've not done so already.

Throw in a debt ceiling expiration and things could become very chaotic in Washington, D.C., just in time for Christmas.

One potential reprieve, however, is that if the Treasury hits the debt ceiling again in December it could resume "extraordinary measures" to keep the U.S. from defaulting for a few months, just as it did when the suspension of the debt ceiling expired on July 31.

That would make the real date for U.S. default February or March, meaning lawmakers may put dealing with this issue off until 2022.

FOX Business' Jason Donner, Chad Pergram, Jacqui Heinrich and Hillary Vaughn contributed to this report.