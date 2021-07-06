Expand / Collapse search
SC Rep. Nancy Mace carrying gun after house vandalized

Mace received death threats last year and her home was vandalized recently

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., told FOX Business' "Morning with Maria," on Tuesday, that a "vandalism incident" at her home has led her to carry a concealed firearm in her state. 

REP. NANCY MACE: At the end of 2020, I got my concealed carry permit for South Carolina based on the threats that I was receiving on my life. And it wasn't until this vandalism incident in my home where I decided, OK, now is the time for me to actually use my concealed carry permit. 

And so for me, wherever I go in South Carolina and I am allowed to carry, I have a firearm on my person, always carrying. And I have to tell you, as a mom, as a single mom, it's one of the most empowering things I have done. I've also had an opportunity to teach my kids about gun safety. I think that's really important so they're not afraid. They know how to handle a firearm if they ever are near one. I think those things are really extremely important. 

I am in the process of getting my concealed carry permit for D.C. I want to make sure I follow all the laws, but I'm not going to be put in a position where I can't defend myself. And we've seen political violence increasing over the last year to year and a half. And I want to make sure that I can defend myself and my family and my values and the things that I believe in. 

