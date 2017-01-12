Samsung leader leaves South Korea special prosecution office: Yonhap

article

Samsung Group [SAGR.UL] leader Jay Y. Lee left the South Korean special prosecutor's office on Friday morning after being questioned for more than 22 hours, Yonhap News Agency reported on Friday.

The special prosecutor's office has been investigating whether Samsung provided 30 billion won ($25.28 million) to a business and foundations backed by Park's friend in exchange for the national pension fund's support for a 2015 merger of two Samsung affiliates.

(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Richard Pullin)