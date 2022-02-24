Russia-Ukraine an ‘opportunity’ for Biden to stand up for American values, Harvard professor says

Harvard Professor and "Strength to Strength" author Arthur Brooks argued that the Russia-Ukraine crisis is an "opportunity" for Biden to stand up for American values and discussed how the conflict will impact the United States, along with Europe.

"It's a challenge to our fundamental values," Brooks told "Varney & Co.," Thursday.

"It's an opportunity for President Biden to stand up for American values, foursquare, not to hedge his bets, not to actually shade the truth, but to say, ‘look, Democrat, Republican, moderate, the force of goodness in this world, a force for peace and prosperity, rule of law, opportunity, societies-- that is American Democratic capitalism."

Brooks stressed that he doesn’t encourage the United States to "go to war," but the Biden administration has to be "foursquare against the kind of activities that have impoverished nations for centuries."

"What we've seen is this incredible, unprecedented run-up in the prosperity and peace of all of the West since the end of the Second World War, precisely because of the values that Putin and Russia are transgressing right now… this is why we should be against it," Brooks noted.

Russian President Vladimir Putin launched his long-anticipated military operation in Ukraine overnight, Wednesday.

The Harvard professor then pointed out that the "problem" with NATO is that it has been "under-invested" by European allies.

"They’re spending way less than they said that they would, and the result is that we're over-reliant on the United States… this is one of the problems that we're having with Russia right now," Brooks explained.