Russia retreating is a win for Ukraine, but American taxpayers should not be footing the bill: Rep. Jim Jordan

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, argued the American taxpayer should not be on the hook for more defense aid to Ukraine, telling "Varney & Co." Monday, that he's all for helping defeat Russia, but that money should be spent on fixing the problems in the United States.

JIM JORDAN: I'm obviously for helping Ukraine, we’ve done that. I’m not for this spending an additional $14 billion or whatever he’s [Biden] proposing now. I opposed the last $40 or $50 billion that the Biden Administration wanted, but yes, we should always be talking to see if there’s a way we can work this out. But remember, I think we can never forget Russia is the aggression here and has been, and we’ve been supporting Ukraine as we should.

I’m all for helping Ukraine. I just don’t think it should be the American taxpayer continuing to give and give and give. Again, let’s hope it continues to move in the right direction as it seems to be doing, and we want Ukraine to prevail in this war, let’s be supportive, but I don’t know that we need to be sending a bunch of more American tax dollars there. I get the privilege of representing the [Ohio] fourth district, and folks I see all over the country, they want to focus on the concerns we have right here in the United States.

