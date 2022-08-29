European allies need to stop talking tough about Ukraine, deliver military aid they promised: Rep. Waltz

Rep. Michael Waltz, R-Fla., accused NATO nations, specifically Germany, of backtracking on their promise to send military aid to Ukraine, telling "Cavuto: Coast to Coast," Monday, that the Europeans need to "step up" and deliver the supplies they promised.

MICHAEL WALTZ: I was just out there in Kyiv and had a two-hour-long meeting with President Zelenskyy. That’s top of mind for him, this war falling off of the headlines and the Europeans backtracking. Germany specifically, they have way, way under-delivered from what they promised. If you look what they have actually delivered in terms of military aid, it’s a fraction of what they promised and what they promised is a fraction of what the United States has delivered.

RUSSIA'S INVASION OF UKRAINE COULD BE STOPPED WITH A ‘REAL EMBARGO’ OF OIL: FORMER PUTIN ECONOMIC ADVISER

So the Europeans need to step up. It’s easy for them to talk tough now in the middle of a heat wave, but this winter when Russia starts tapping the brakes on gas flowing into Europe, Zelenskyy, and I share the concern, is very afraid of even further European backtracking.

WATCH FULL INTERVIEW HERE: